Ozarks at Large Stories

How RFRAs Have Changed in Two Decades

KUAF | By Kyle Kellams
Published April 27, 2015 at 4:16 PM CDT
michaelson2009small_0.jpeg

Jay Michaelson has covered Religious Freedom Restoration Acts since the first one was passed by the federal government more than 20 years. He was in Fayetteville last week to speak at the University of Arkansas Law School and to the northwest Arkansas chapter of the ACLU. He says RFRAs have become laws of unintended consequences. He says despite the most-mentioned instances of the laws affecting bakers or photographers, RFRAs have much more important influences on lives.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
