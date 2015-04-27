How RFRAs Have Changed in Two Decades

Jay Michaelson has covered Religious Freedom Restoration Acts since the first one was passed by the federal government more than 20 years. He was in Fayetteville last week to speak at the University of Arkansas Law School and to the northwest Arkansas chapter of the ACLU. He says RFRAs have become laws of unintended consequences. He says despite the most-mentioned instances of the laws affecting bakers or photographers, RFRAs have much more important influences on lives.