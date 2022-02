A bill passed by the Arkansas Legislature this winter, and signed into law by Governor Asa Hutchinson, would allow a privately-funded display of the Ten Commandments on the grounds of the Arkansas State Capitol. Frequent guest Clint Schnekloth, lead pastor of Good Shepard Lutheran Church in Fayetteville, discusses the history and importance of the commandments. He also says he's interested to see which version of the commandments is selected for display.