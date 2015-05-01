© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Prom Culture Continues to Shimmer

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 1, 2015 at 3:03 PM CDT
Prom_0.JPG

  High school senior prom, a simple dance celebration which took root in the 1950s, has become so elaborate in recent years, that some liken prom prep to staging a small wedding. We examine the ballooning economics of prom, as well as efforts by Fayetteville High to provide all students resources to successfully appear among their prom's glitterati.

Jacqueline Froelich
