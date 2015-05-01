Prom Culture Continues to Shimmer

High school senior prom, a simple dance celebration which took root in the 1950s, has become so elaborate in recent years, that some liken prom prep to staging a small wedding. We examine the ballooning economics of prom, as well as efforts by Fayetteville High to provide all students resources to successfully appear among their prom's glitterati.
