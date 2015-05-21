Out-of-State Tuition Decreases at NWACC, Tuition increases at UA

The UA System Board of Trustees votes to increase tuition by 3.8 percent in the coming academic year, while the NorthWest Arkansas Community College Board of Trustees votes to decrease tuition by $50 per credit our for out-of-state students. The Walton Arts Center gets another gift from a major northwest Arkansas corporation. And Bentonville Public Schools hires two new administrators for a middle and junior high school in the district.
