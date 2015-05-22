Waterparks, Flooding Potentially Ahead for Holiday Weekend

Some campgrounds are closed at Beaver Lake because of flooding caused by recent rains, but on this busiest weekend of the year for parks around the lake, officials say those wanting to camp out at the lake should call ahead. Meanwhile, the Arkansas State Police kicks off its annual Click it Or Ticket campaign to ensure those taking to the open road buckle up. And a long awaited waterpark in Fort Smith will finally open this Saturday.
