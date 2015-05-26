© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

El Niño Soggies Region, Flood Gates Open

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published May 26, 2015 at 12:15 PM CDT

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers opens the spillway gates at Beaver Lake Dam after persistent rainfall, caused by the El Nino weather pattern, dumps greater than average rainfall on northwest Arkansas. Also, Rogers Aldermen consider appropriating $2.5 million for renovations at Lake Atalanta.

Ozarks at Large Stories daily headlines
Timothy Dennis
