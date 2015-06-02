Eight Fayetteville Schools Honored as High Achievers

Home sales in Benton and Washington counties increased during April, but not as quickly as home values themselves increased. Eight Fayetteville schools, including five elementaries, two middle schools and one junior high, received awards for being among the top 20 percent of schools in the state. The Arkansas Air National Guard has a new commander, and summer lunch programs for children get underway in northwest Arkansas.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.