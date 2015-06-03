Spinsterhaven Reincarnated

© 2022 KUAF
KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 3, 2015 at 2:39 PM CDT
An intentional retirement village for elder lesbians and women in rural Madison County, conceptualized thirty years ago, is finally being established--but as a senior women's community center in Fayetteville named "Elder Tree."

Elder Tree is open to the public every Wednesday, for tea, from noon to 5pm. The center is in need of furnishings and household items. For details email Spinsterhaven@gmail.com

