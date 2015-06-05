Walmart Shareholders, Baseball Have Significant Economic Impact

This week, Walmart Shareholders Convention is taking place in Fayetteville, while an NCAA Super Regional Baseball Tournament will get underway at Baum Stadium. A federal court files a permanent injunction against Arkansas, meaning state prisoners will be allowed to grow facial hair in accordance with their religious beliefs. The Eureka Springs Carnegie Public Library celebrates expansion into half the space of its annex building next door. And officials with the Buffalo National River have reassessed river crossings that were underwater last week.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.