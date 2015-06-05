Walmart Shareholders, Baseball Have Significant Economic Impact

This week, Walmart Shareholders Convention is taking place in Fayetteville, while an NCAA Super Regional Baseball Tournament will get underway at Baum Stadium. A federal court files a permanent injunction against Arkansas, meaning state prisoners will be allowed to grow facial hair in accordance with their religious beliefs. The Eureka Springs Carnegie Public Library celebrates expansion into half the space of its annex building next door. And officials with the Buffalo National River have reassessed river crossings that were underwater last week.