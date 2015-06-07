Arkansas Hispanic Civil Rights Activist Faces Deportation

The Arkansas United Community Coalition is fighting deportation of one of its own “change agents.” Erick Rodriguez, an immigrant civil rights activist from Johnson, is currently being detained in Louisiana, after being arrested in April.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.