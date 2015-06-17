Traditional Schools in Public Charter Districts Eligible for Waivers

A new state law allowing traditional public school districts in Arkansas losing students to public enrollment charter schools to request waivers will be on the books next month. We talk with an Arkansas Department of Education official, facilitating the new rule, the bill's lead sponsor as well as with an opponent to the law.
Here's a link to the Arkansas Department of Education memo regarding Act 1240 waivers.
