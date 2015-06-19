Thunder Mountain's Absence Not a Problem
Becca Martin Brown from the Northwest Arkansas Democrat Gazette has a list of music from Smokey Robinson to opera worth hearing (and seeing) over the next seven days.
Here’s just a short list of some of the music you can hear in the next week.
- Today — Jonathan Jackson portrays the bad boy Avery Barkley on the popular drama “Nashville,” a character who makes his living playing music. Jackson’s real life music project, Enation, released a 2014 album, “Radio Cinematic,” playing up the intersection of the two. It’s the latter project that has Jackson occupied right now, as Enation’s current tour is crossing the country. The group, which also features his brother Richard Lee Jackson, performs tonight at George’s Majestic Lounge in Fayetteville. Showtime is 9:30 p.m., and tickets are $10.
- Today — The Eureka Springs Blues Weekend kicks off with headliner Kelley Hunt, a Lawrence, Kan., musician who is one of the preeminent female blues acts touring today. She’ll be joined by locals Earl & Them for a show that begins at 7 p.m. at the Eureka Springs City Auditorium. Tickets are $25 at eurekaspringsblues.com
- Saturday — Motown legend Smokey Robinson, still a force in the music industry, makes a swing through the area for a gig at 8 p.m. Saturday at Downstream Casino west of Joplin, Missouri. The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame member both as a solo artist and as a member of The Miracles, brings his current tour to the outdoor Pavilion venue. Tickets range from $30 to $45 and are available through the casino’s gift shop or via downstreamcasino.com
- Saturday & Sunday — A walking tour of music, this year’s Trail Mix includes harpist Beth Stockdell, Rani Arbo & daisy mayhem, the Sisters Sweet and ensembles from the Artosphere Festival Orchestra, 6-8 p.m. Saturday on the Frisco Trail in Fayetteville and 1-3 p.m. Sunday on the Crystal Bridges Trails in Bentonville. Free.
- Sunday — Jamaican musician Rochelle Bradshaw & Hypnotion will bring their brand of reggae fusion to the Fayetteville Public Library at 2 p.m. as part of the Mountain Street Stage music series. She hopes people will come to listen and be as surprised they love the music as she was about loving Northwest Arkansas.
- Monday — Family Monday Concert with Smokey & The Mirror, 6:30 p.m., Fayetteville Public Library. Free. faylib.org
- Tuesday — The Artosphere Festival Orchestra is comprised of musicians from major symphonies and distinguished music programs from around the world. In this concert, join brass and wind players from the AFO for an evening of chamber music arrangements played in a beautiful local church with captivating acoustics, 7 p.m., St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Fayetteville. $10 at waltonartscenter.org
- Wednesday — Live from Crystal Bridges: The Artosphere Festival Orchestra presents “Transfigured Night,” 8 p.m., Crystal Bridges Museum. Under the baton of acclaimed Music Director Corrado Rovaris, the orchestra will perform Transfigured Night, an all strings concert featuring compositions by Arnold Schoenberg and Giuseppe Verdi that will be produced and performed as a live radio broadcast from the Great Hall at Crystal Bridges. The performance will also stream live for the audiences of KUAF Public Radio. tickets.waltonartscenter.org
- Thursday — Rossini’s “Cinderella,” a variation of the traditional fairy tale with a gold-digging step family and a lost bracelet instead of a slipper, continues this season of Opera in the Ozarks with a performance at 7:30 p.m. at Inspiration Point Fine Arts Center near Eureka Springs. $20-$25. opera.org
- Next weekend — Lance Carpenter is an Ozark native who was scheduled to perform at Thunder on the Mountain. Instead, he has tried to salvage the weekend by organizing Music on the Mulberry. More than 20 other artists, including headliner Keith Anderson, Backroad Anthem, Highway Run, Matt Huff, Devious Angels, Drew Baldridge and Rachael Turner, have committed to play at Music on the Mulberry, and the list will continue to grow, Carpenter says. More than 100 artists, including some who were supposed to perform at Thunder on the Mountain, have inquired, he says. “Tickets to Music on the Mulberry went on sale Monday and can be purchased through a link on the new festival’s Facebook page or the Lance Carpenter website. They will also be available at the gate. A three-day pass costs $75, and a single-day ticket for Sunday may be available for $35. The festival will take place at Byrd’s Adventure Center, located about 10 miles from where Thunder on the Mountain was to take place. Camping reservations are not included in the ticket price, but Byrd’s is offering the regular rate of $10 a night instead of event pricing. lancecarpentermusic.com