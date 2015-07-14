FPL Gets Artist in Residency Grant

The Arkansas Arts Council awarded a grant to Fayetteville Public Library to allow it to further diversify its arts programming for children, including summer and after school painting classes. Rogers aldermen tonight will consider the city's new downtown master plan. And excessive rainfall during June caused shipping traffic to decline along the Arkansas River.
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.