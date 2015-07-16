TheatreSquared Gets Large Grant from NEA

The National Endowment For the Arts awarded the Fayetteville-based theatre company $100,000 as part of its Our Town grants program. The papers of a longtime political figure in Arkansas are now available for public perusal. Tyson gives a half-million dollars to the Nature Conservancy in the name of protecting water quality in the watersheds of the Elk, Buffalo and Kings rivers. And Mercy Health Systems gives $600,000 to social needs organizations in four states.
