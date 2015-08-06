Proposed Sales Tax Could Improve Recreation, Emergency Services in Ozark

Bella Vista officials break ground on a new fire station, the first one to be built following the city's 2007 incorporation. Early voting is underway in Ozark for a one-cent sales tax that would result in construction of a new emergency services facility and a multi-purpose recreation facility. More than $2 million in disaster assistance has been approved for residents in nine Arkansas counties. And repairs are being made at Lost Valley at the Buffalo National River, though officials say long-term improvements are being considered.