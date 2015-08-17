Solarizing Eureka Springs

A confederation of solar enthusiasts are installing solar panels on restaurants, homes and even a free health clinic, under the banner of the Eureka Springs Community Shared Solar Project. We visit ECHO Clinic to talk about its publicly-funded solar array, and talk with several Carroll County solar experts about plans to solarize Eureka.
