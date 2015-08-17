Solarizing Eureka Springs

© 2022 KUAF
KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published August 17, 2015 at 3:00 PM CDT
A confederation of solar enthusiasts are installing solar panels on restaurants, homes and even a free health clinic, under the banner of the Eureka Springs Community Shared Solar Project. We visit ECHO Clinic to talk about its publicly-funded solar array, and talk with several Carroll County solar experts about plans to solarize Eureka.

Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
