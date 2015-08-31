© 2022 KUAF
Temporary Ban Placed on Swine Factory Farms on the Buffalo National River Watershed

Published August 31, 2015 at 1:33 PM CDT
Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission has placed a five year ban on large swine factory farms on the Buffalo National River Watershed, after a coalition of conservationists petitioned the agency to do so.

