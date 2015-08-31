Temporary Ban Placed on Swine Factory Farms on the Buffalo National River Watershed

Arkansas Pollution Control and Ecology Commission has placed a five year ban on large swine factory farms on the Buffalo National River Watershed, after a coalition of conservationists petitioned the agency to do so.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.