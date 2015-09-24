Bison Repopulation Effort Gets Boost

Sales tax revenue continues to climb for northwest Arkansas' largest cities. The Adair County Sheriff's Department gets a few donated vehicles for its fleet. The Cherokee Nation gets another load of surplus bison from the InterTribal Buffalo Council. Volunteers are sought for the annual Beaver Lake Cleanup, and those wanting to learn about wine will have a chance starting next week in Bentonville.
