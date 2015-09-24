© 2022 KUAF
Bison Repopulation Effort Gets Boost

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published September 24, 2015 at 1:44 PM CDT

Sales tax revenue continues to climb for northwest Arkansas' largest cities. The Adair County Sheriff's Department gets a few donated vehicles for its fleet. The Cherokee Nation gets another load of surplus bison from the InterTribal Buffalo Council. Volunteers are sought for the annual Beaver Lake Cleanup, and those wanting to learn about wine will have a chance starting next week in Bentonville.

Timothy Dennis
Timothy is a life-long Arkansan; he grew up in the hills outside of Winslow and has lived throughout northwest and western Arkansas. As a budding musician in his formative years, he became enthralled with recording technology, which carried over into his collegiate studies of print and multimedia journalism at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. Upon receiving his degree in journalism in 2011, Timothy immediately began working as a freelance reporter and photographer for the Washington County Observer in West Fork, Winslow and Greenland. It wasn't long before he left the newspaper business for radio and began working full-time as an announcer and news programmer for KURM AM/FM in Rogers.
