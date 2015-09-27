A Look Back at Downtown Development

In the past seven days, we got a wrap-up of the public design session for the Downtown Springdale Master Plan, and we learned about one of the pilot projects for the new Northwest Arkansas Design Excellence Program; a proposed new facility for TheatreSquared in downtown Fayetteville.
