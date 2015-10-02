© 2022 KUAF
Rockline Industries to Onshore Jobs to Arkansas

KUAF | By Timothy Dennis
Published October 2, 2015 at 2:12 PM CDT

Yesterday, officials with the company announced a new facial wipes production line, a move in-line with a larger push by Walmart to procure more domestically made products. The School of Law at the University of Arkansas is again named a Top 20 Best Value in the U.S., and The Cherokee Nation announces receipt of a multi-million dollar grant to support career and college readiness for about 2,000 students in Cherokee County.

