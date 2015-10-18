© 2022 KUAF
Arkansas Congressman Seeks to Overhaul Collaborative USDA National Forest Planning

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 18, 2015 at 9:46 AM CDT
The "Resilient Federal Forests Act" proposed by Arkansas Congressman Bruce Westerman, R-4th District, seeks to improve the health of U.S. National Forests by streamlining collaborative project planning and review. But opponents claim the measure will limit public participation and open certain forest lands to commercial logging.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
