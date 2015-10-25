Hundreds of Arkansas prison inmates, under a state statute, are able to serve out their sentences in local county and city jails as a skilled labor force. We go inside the Carroll County Detention Center to meet several of them.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.