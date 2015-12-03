FHS Holds Annual Homeless Vigil

Construction of the Highway 412 Bypass will mean a long-term closure of a road in Springdale. Students at Fayetteville High School prepare to brave the cold to raise awareness and money for homeless in Fayetteville. River tonnage for October slipped slightly compared to 2014, but spring and summer flooding means year-to-date shipping is still down considerably. And an area non-profit aimed at providing low-cost spay and neuter services for low-income residents celebrates its 20,000th surgery.