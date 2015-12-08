The Little Mulberry Gallery Takes Patrons Back to the Land

Situated along Little Mulberry Creek, in view of the Ozark Highland Trail, the Little Mulberry Gallery is a new venture by noted artists Stephen Driver and Louise Halsey. We drive over the river and through the woods to their 1975 back-to-the-land homestead to bring you their story.
You can also view an American Craft Council Film about Stephen Driver and Louise Halsey here.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.