Historic Fort Smith Masonic Temple Transforming Into "Temple Live"

The 88-year-old Masonic Temple in downtown Fort Smith, which recently sold, is being preserved and renovated into a public events venue and private club branded as "Temple Live." Project partner, Mike Brown gives us a temple tour.
