Ozarks at Large Stories

Two Small Towns Attempt to Resolve Traffic Congestion

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published February 26, 2016 at 12:32 PM CST
Huntsville is planning to install a traffic light, the first one in town and in Madison County. But not all residents support this development. The other small town is Eureka Springs, which too has long boasted about not having traffic lights. So instead, the town's public works department is considering a roundabout to ease congestion in the uptown business district.

