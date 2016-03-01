Arkansas Freedom of Information Handbook 17th Edition Released

The revised 17th edition of the Arkansas Freedom of Information Act Handbook is now available at no cost. Freedom of Information Acts aim to make the work of state and local governments, as well as publicly funded businesses and institutions, transparent to both reporters and citizens. We talk with John Tull, counsel for the Arkansas Press Association, who is an Arkansas FOIA expert.
