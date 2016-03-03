Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Examining Primary Numbers
Published March 3, 2016 at 1:02 PM CST
Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics discusses what turnout Tuesday meant for expanded Medicaid, the major parties in Arkansas and the November election.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.