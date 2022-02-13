Talk Business & Politics

On today's show, the Thaden School is showing a new documentary, "You Have No Idea." The movie follows an Arkansas mother who becomes an advocate after her son is diagnosed with autism. Plus, Amos Cochran is set to perform with the Fort Smith Symphony String Quartet, and the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal focuses on the Natural State's tourism. Also, a Senate committee passes the Arkansas LEARNS bill, this weekend's local music menu and more.

Listen • 53:58