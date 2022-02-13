-
On today's show, the Thaden School is showing a new documentary, "You Have No Idea." The movie follows an Arkansas mother who becomes an advocate after her son is diagnosed with autism. Plus, Amos Cochran is set to perform with the Fort Smith Symphony String Quartet, and the Northwest Arkansas Business Journal focuses on the Natural State's tourism. Also, a Senate committee passes the Arkansas LEARNS bill, this weekend's local music menu and more.
Tourism remains a driving economic force in Arkansas. As part of this week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report, Paul Gatling talks with Katherine Andrews, the director of the Arkansas Office of Outdoor Recreation.
On today's show, Cherokee Nation officials reveal plans for the tribal nation's drug treatment center. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders' education overhaul is packed into 144-page Senate bill filed yesterday afternoon. Also, Arkansas Sen. John Boozman's "Hunger Free Summer for Kids Act of 2021" has been introduced in Congress. Plus, the Arkansas Department of Transportation seeks comments on a highway project in Benton County, a University of Arkansas Professor tours with "Hamilton," and more.
Catching up on the past 24 hours: the education reform package Arkansas LEARNS is introduced, ArDOT seeks comments about a highway project in Benton County and land has been donated for an animal shelter in Fort Smith.
On today's show, a record number of entries have been submitted to the Fort Smith International Film Festival. Plus, a new podcast, "Good Sport," aims to explore how sports reflect the human experience. Also, the Friday News Wrap, weekend events, a movie review and more.
A new ordinance in Fort Smith around animal control, a record number of submissions on opening day for the Fort Smith International Film Festival, and much more is covered in our weekly conversation with Michael Tilley of Talk Business & Politics.
Dr. Sharmila Makhija is the founding dean of the Alice L. Walton School of Medicine. Paul Gatling talks with her as part of this week's Northwest Arkansas Business Journal Report.
On today's show, Jacob Oliva explained, Arkansas Secretary of Education, some details in the Arkansas LEARNS, a plan Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders proposed. In response, state house Democrats introduced an education bill to raise teacher and school staff salaries. Plus, famous voices from the Pryor Center Archives, an audio postcard from the Lemke Project and more.
Last week, Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders revealed some of the details of the Arkansas LEARNS education reform package. Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business & Politics, asked Jacob Oliva, Arkansas secretary of education, about some of the aspects of the plan.
On today's show, finalists for the Arkansas Food Hall of Fame includes Hugo's of Fayetteville, DeVito's Restaurant in Harrison, The Ozark Cafe in Jasper and Skyline Cafe in Mena. Plus, Fort Smith might land a possible pilot training center, the week's guests on the Community Spotlight, Valentine's Day events, wrapping up the weeks news and more.