Stand-up Paddle Board Expert Teaching Series of Free Workshops on Buffalo National River

Published April 12, 2016 at 12:39 PM CDT
On Saturday April 16th, national stand up paddle board expedition athlete Gabriel Gray is teaching several public workshops at Ozark Campground on the Buffalo National River. 

The event is sponsored by National Park Service Centennial, National Parks Conservation Association, Lost Valley Canoe & Lodging, and Buffalo National River Partners. 

Gray is also keynote at the Arkansas Regional Adventure Programming Conference at Horseshoe Canyon Ranch, April 15th through the 17th. 

