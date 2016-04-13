Tibetan Artist & Activist To Speak at U of A

Noted Tibetan artist and political activist Karma Sichoe is visiting the University of Arkansas this week, sponsored by the U of A Honors College and Tibetan Cultural Institute of Arkansas. He's delivering two public talks, one tonight at 6 p.m. in Gearhart Hall. The event is free.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.