© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Tibetan Artist & Activist To Speak at U of A

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 13, 2016 at 1:42 PM CDT
Karma.jpg
courtesy photo
/
Russell Avery

Noted Tibetan artist and political activist Karma Sichoe is visiting the University of Arkansas this week, sponsored by the U of A Honors College and Tibetan Cultural Institute of Arkansas. He's delivering two public talks, one tonight at 6 p.m. in Gearhart Hall. The event is free.

Ozarks at Large Stories
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich