Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
NWA Gets Top Grade for Economy
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published April 22, 2016 at 12:33 PM CDT
The latest Compass Report, examining the state's economy, gives northwest Arkansas the top grade. Michael Tilley, from Talk Business & Politics, explains what's going right for the region.
MUSIC: "Take Me With U" Prince
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Michael Tilley, from Talk Business and Politics, discusses the impasse at the legislature. He also examines the continuing strong health of homes sales in…
-
Michael Tilley, with Talk Business and Politics, examines two area companies and expansion. One is expanding close by, another is looking at Cuba.
-
Roby Brock, from Talk Business and Politics, talks to John Brummett about the options left for supporters and opponents of Arkansas Works. The second week…