Kings River Watershed Partnership Stays the Course

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 3, 2016 at 12:57 PM CDT
kings_river.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
King's River Watershed Partnership board member, Lin Wellford

The Kings River Watershed Partnership, the very first nonprofit watershed organization to form on the Arkansas Ozarks, has worked to document, clean and preserve the Kings River and its tributaries in Carroll and Madison Counties for more than 15 years. We visit the Kings River to assess the group’s accomplishments.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998.
