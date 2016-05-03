Kings River Watershed Partnership Stays the Course

The Kings River Watershed Partnership, the very first nonprofit watershed organization to form on the Arkansas Ozarks, has worked to document, clean and preserve the Kings River and its tributaries in Carroll and Madison Counties for more than 15 years. We visit the Kings River to assess the group’s accomplishments.
