© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Hawaiian Music

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published May 12, 2016 at 12:31 PM CDT
ukelele_paula_fuga.jpg
J. Froelich
/
KUAF

Hawaiian musician Paula Fuga is spending the week in Northwest Arkansas performing as well as teaching in Springdale and Rogers public schools. Her visit, sponsored by the Walton Arts Center, is designed specifically to enrich local Marshallese youth. We attend one of her classes to observe how she adeptly teaches twenty children the art--and spirit--of the traditional ukulele.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Music
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich