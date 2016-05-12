Hawaiian Music

Hawaiian musician Paula Fuga is spending the week in Northwest Arkansas performing as well as teaching in Springdale and Rogers public schools. Her visit, sponsored by the Walton Arts Center, is designed specifically to enrich local Marshallese youth. We attend one of her classes to observe how she adeptly teaches twenty children the art--and spirit--of the traditional ukulele.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.