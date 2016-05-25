Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
They Say a Singular They is Fine
KUAF |
By Katherine Shurlds
Published May 25, 2016 at 1:56 PM CDT
Our Militant Grammarian does not like a singular "they." At all. Katherine Shurlds is back for another visit.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our Militant Grammairan, Katherine Shurlds, helps us with possessives. (not possessive's!)
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, returns to discuss the case of the superfluous "S."
-
The Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, is back to examine counting words.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, explores one of the murkier parts of our language when she discusses homophones and their cousins.
-
Our Militant Grammarian, Katherine Shurlds, uses a former Supreme Court Justice's love of language to spur a conversation about hyphens.