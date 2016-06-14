Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
This Time Really is Unprecedented
KUAF |
By Bill Smith
Published June 14, 2016 at 3:26 PM CDT
Our History Doctor, Bill Smith, usually explains that the latest trend is not unique. The 2016 presidential election is breaking new ground, though.
Donald Trump is hardly the first candidate to seek the White House as an outsider to the political mainstream, and not the only outsider this election…
