Arkansas Leading Puppy Mill State

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published June 20, 2016 at 1:20 PM CDT
1 of 7
Two breeding dogs in a concrete bunker, Madison County puppy mill.
Animal League of Washington County
2 of 7
Puppies kept in outdoor crates, Madison County puppy mill
Animal League of Washington County
3 of 7
Beagle standing in excrement, Madison County puppy mill
Animal League of Washington County
4 of 7
One of 300 dogs found at Madison County puppy mill
Animal League of Washington County
5 of 7
Puppies in crates stacked several high, Madison County puppy mill
Animal League of Washington County
6 of 7
Crated puppies exposed to elements, Madison County puppy mill
Animal League of Washington County
7 of 7
Muddy freezing pen, Madison County puppy mill
Animal League of Washington County

According to the Humane Society of the United States, Arkansas is the “buckle” of the nation’s puppy mill belt. But animal welfare advocates are organizing to undo inhumane dog breeding industry taking place across the state.

To report a puppy mill in your county, contact local authorities first, then post notification with the Human Society of the United States-Arkansas via Facebook.  

Animal welfare
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
