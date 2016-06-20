Arkansas Leading Puppy Mill State
Two breeding dogs in a concrete bunker, Madison County puppy mill.
Puppies kept in outdoor crates, Madison County puppy mill
Beagle standing in excrement, Madison County puppy mill
One of 300 dogs found at Madison County puppy mill
Puppies in crates stacked several high, Madison County puppy mill
Crated puppies exposed to elements, Madison County puppy mill
Muddy freezing pen, Madison County puppy mill
According to the Humane Society of the United States, Arkansas is the “buckle” of the nation’s puppy mill belt. But animal welfare advocates are organizing to undo inhumane dog breeding industry taking place across the state.
To report a puppy mill in your county, contact local authorities first, then post notification with the Human Society of the United States-Arkansas via Facebook.