Accordionists Jam on the Ozarks

This week, professional and amateur accordionists from around the U.S. have gathered to jam on a rural farm on the Buffalo National River watershed, near Rush. And in honor of the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service, this historic Ozarks confederation of accordionists will perform a public concert, for free, Thursday night at Buffalo Point Campground, starting at 7pm.
