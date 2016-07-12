© 2022 KUAF
National Water Well Trust Offering Low-Interest Drilling Loans in Arkansas, Oklahoma

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published July 12, 2016 at 12:36 PM CDT
water_well_trust.jpg
courtesy
/
Water Well Trust

The Water Well Trust, a national nonprofit organization dedicated to helping rural Americans get access to clean safe drinking water, is awarding low interest loans to eligible Northwest Arkansas and Oklahoma households in need of new water wells.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
