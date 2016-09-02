Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Cherokee Nation Launches Wildlife Association
Published September 2, 2016 at 12:32 PM CDT
The Cherokee Nation is the first tribe in the country to create a fish and wildlife advocacy organization. Monday the tribe launched the
Cherokee Nation Fish and Wildlife Association, which in addition to advocacy, will provide exclusive information on fishing, hunting and events.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
The Cherokee Nation, headquartered in Tahlequah, Oklahoma may soon be acquiring a herd of bison. As Jacqueline Froelich reports they are getting…
The Cherokee Nation’s seed bank will open February 1st and offer heirloom seeds to members of the tribe. For information, email seedbank@cherokee.org.
Last autumn, after years of planning, the Cherokee Nation acquired a small herd of wild bison, surplus animals from a western national park. As Jacqueline…
This week, the Cherokee Nation began dispersing seeds for Cherokee heirloom and native plants to Cherokee tribal citizens. Tribal officials say the…