When we think of hospice, we envision frail elders and terminally ill adults. But as Jacqueline Froelich reports, Circle of Life Hospice and other free-standing end-of-life health care facilities are increasingly working with infants, children, and teens.
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.