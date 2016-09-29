Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Once Independents, Now GOP
Published September 29, 2016 at 1:24 PM CDT
New polling numbers from Talk Business and Politics and Hendrix College indicates some Arkansas voters that had identified as independent now identify as Republicans.
Roby Brock of Talk Business and Politics covers business and political news happening in Arkansas.
-
John Brummett, a political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, talks to Roby Brock from Talk Business & Politics about the latest in the news and…
-
Michael Tilley, from Talk Business and Politics, joins us a day earlier than usual to talk about what we learned this week about Fort Smith's temperament…
-
Roby Brock of Talk Business & Politics sits down with Skip Rutherford, dean of the Clinton School of Public Service, and former state representative John…
-
Numbers from a new poll conducted by Talk Business and Politics and Hendrix College shows Donald Trump's lead in Arkansas growing.
-
Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics offers his thoughts on last night's debate and why he thinks the debates are useful.