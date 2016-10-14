Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
A New Top Cop for Fort Smith, No Casinos, and Hot Home Sales
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published October 14, 2016 at 12:44 PM CDT
courtesy
/
Talk Business & Politics
Michael Tilley of
Talk Business & Politics says economic indicators are looking good in Arkansas, including continued home sales growth in the state's four largest markets. Also, Fort Smith hires a police chief, and the Arkansas Supreme Court throws out two ballot measures from this year's election.
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
Michael Tilley from Talk Business and Politics discusses some analysis of Walmart that took place this week.MUSIC: "Coyote" Mark Knopfler
Michael Tilley talks about a recently released report about banking in Arkansas.
Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, discusses a weekend of nonstop analysis of that video with Joyce Elliott and John Burris.
Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, sits down with John Brummett, political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, to discuss an…
Roby Brock, with our partner, Talk Business and Politics, talks with Jonathan Martin from the New York Times about the major parties' approach to…