A New Top Cop for Fort Smith, No Casinos, and Hot Home Sales

KUAF | By Michael Tilley
Published October 14, 2016 at 12:44 PM CDT
Michael Tilley of Talk Business & Politics says economic indicators are looking good in Arkansas, including continued home sales growth in the state's four largest markets. Also, Fort Smith hires a police chief, and the Arkansas Supreme Court throws out two ballot measures from this year's election.

