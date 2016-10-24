Mapping the Aquifers of Arkansas

A comprehensive guidebook, titled "The Aquifers of Arkansas" is available at no cost to the public. The manual maps and characterizes all the aquifers around the state. We go to the Kings River in Carroll County, situated on the Ozark Aquifer, to meet the lead author and U.S. Geological Survey water quality scientist Dr. Tim Kresse to discuss the mysteries of underground water.
