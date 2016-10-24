© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Mapping the Aquifers of Arkansas

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published October 24, 2016 at 11:56 AM CDT
Aquifer_0.JPG
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
USGS Water Quality scientist Tim Kresse poses near the Kings River. Kresse was the lead author on "The Aquifers of Arkansas," a comprehensive guide to the aquifers of the state.

A comprehensive guidebook, titled "The Aquifers of Arkansas" is available at no cost to the public. The manual maps and characterizes all the aquifers around the state. We go to the Kings River in Carroll County, situated on the Ozark Aquifer, to meet the lead author and U.S. Geological Survey water quality scientist Dr. Tim Kresse to discuss the mysteries of underground water. 

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
