Since 2011, shoppers could peruse a variety of artisans’ wares in early December at the Little Craft Show in search of unique Christmas gifts. When this year’s show was canceled, the CattyWampus Co-Op stepped up to fill the void. The Wampus Wonderland Holiday Craft Show will take place from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 10 at the Washington County Fairgrounds. Admission is free.

MUSIC: "Rudolph the Manic Reindeer" Los Lobos