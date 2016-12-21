Healing Refuge for Sexually Exploited Women Under Construction in Fayetteville

Magdalene Serenity House, a project of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, will accommodate up to eight women recovering from human trafficking. We take a tour of the facility with executive director, Amy Hardwick.
