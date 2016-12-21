© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Healing Refuge for Sexually Exploited Women Under Construction in Fayetteville

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published December 21, 2016 at 11:41 AM CST
J. Froelich
KUAF
Magdalene Serenity House executive director, Amy Hardwick

Magdalene Serenity House, a project of St. Paul's Episcopal Church, will accommodate up to eight women recovering from human trafficking. We take a tour of the facility with executive director, Amy Hardwick.

Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
