Sales Tax Collections Set Record
KUAF |
By Michael Tilley
Published December 22, 2016 at 12:12 PM CST
courtesy
/
Talk Business & Politics
Michael Tilley, from
Talk Business and Politics, explains 2016 was another record year for city sales tax numbers in northwest Arkansas. He also talks about the latest appointment to the Arkansas Highway Commission.
MUSIC: "Jingle Bells" Sufjan Stevens
