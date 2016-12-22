© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Sales Tax Collections Set Record

KUAF | By Michael Tilley
Published December 22, 2016 at 12:12 PM CST
mobile-logo.png
courtesy
/
Talk Business & Politics

Michael Tilley, from Talk Business and Politics, explains 2016 was another record year for city sales tax numbers in northwest Arkansas. He also talks about the latest appointment to the Arkansas Highway Commission.

MUSIC: "Jingle Bells" Sufjan Stevens

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Talk Business and Politics
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Related Content