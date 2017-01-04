Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Food Safety Explained
KUAF |
By Dave Edmark
Published January 4, 2017 at 1:24 PM CST
Dave Edmark, the OAL Explainer, offers up tips to avoid a food illness.
MUSIC: "Hey Good Lookin' Buckwheat Zydeco
Kyle Kellams has been the news director at KUAF for 25 years and has been producing Ozarks at Large (first as a weekly, then as a daily program) since March, 1990.
-
Our explainer, Dave Edmark, helps explain how polls work.
-
The Ozarks at Large Explainer, Dave Edmark, is back to tell us why the phone book still exists.MUSIC: "Party Line" The Kinks
-
Our Ozarks at Large Explainer, Dave Edmark, is back. This time, he helps us understand how Beaver Lake and the White River are used to generate…
-
Dave Edmark, our Explainer, is back with information on how a creek or mountain can get an official name. The process starts locally but ends up in…
-
Our OAL Explainer, Dave Edmark, is back at the end of the calendar year to tell us just how our calendar became the system we use to mark time.