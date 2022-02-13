Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
The Explainer
The Ozarks at Large Explainer, Dave Edmark, wondered if travel agents still helped people get from one place to another.MUSIC: "Airplanes" by B.o.B. &…
The roundabout is becoming a bit more common in Arkansas and our explainer talked to a traffic engineer to find out how the devices (that are *not*…
Maybe you've been told something you did is on your permanent record. Our Explainer, Dave Edmark, went in search of the permanent record.
Dave Edmark, the OAL Explainer, offers up tips to avoid a food illness.MUSIC: "Hey Good Lookin' Buckwheat Zydeco
Our OAL Explainer, Dave Edmark, is back at the end of the calendar year to tell us just how our calendar became the system we use to mark time.
Dave Edmark, our Explainer, is back with information on how a creek or mountain can get an official name. The process starts locally but ends up in…
Our Ozarks at Large Explainer, Dave Edmark, is back. This time, he helps us understand how Beaver Lake and the White River are used to generate…
The Ozarks at Large Explainer, Dave Edmark, is back to tell us why the phone book still exists.MUSIC: "Party Line" The Kinks
Our explainer, Dave Edmark, helps explain how polls work.
We begin a new series dedicated to explaining things you've wondered about and Google wasn't enough. Dave Edmark is the Ozarks at Large Explainer.