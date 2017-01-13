© 2022 KUAF
HeaderBackgroundImageGrove2880x210-01.png
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Ozarks at Large Stories

Arkansas Mumps Epidemic Raises Questions on Childhood Vaccine Immunity

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published January 13, 2017 at 12:32 PM CST
Mumps_0.JPG
J. Froelich
/
KUAF
Melisa Laelon is executive director of the Arkansas Coaltion for Marshallese in Springdale, and she serves on the Arkansas Minority Health Commission. She contracted the mumps virus in November.

A major mumps outbreak in Arkansas which started last autumn has affected both children and adults, especially in the states's migrant Marshallese community. Because a majority sickened by the virus are vaccinated, scientists are investigating if vaccine immunity is to blame.

Tags

Ozarks at Large Stories Mumps
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
Related Content