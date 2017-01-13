Arkansas Mumps Epidemic Raises Questions on Childhood Vaccine Immunity

A major mumps outbreak in Arkansas which started last autumn has affected both children and adults, especially in the states's migrant Marshallese community. Because a majority sickened by the virus are vaccinated, scientists are investigating if vaccine immunity is to blame.
